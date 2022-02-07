Overview of Postpartum Care

Use of birth control is recommended when sexual activity resumes because pregnancy is possible as soon as the mother begins to release an egg from the ovary (ovulate) again.

Mothers who are not breastfeeding usually begin to ovulate again about 4 to 6 weeks after delivery, before their first period. However, ovulation can occur earlier.

Mothers who are solely breastfeeding tend to start ovulating and menstruating somewhat later, closer to 6 months after delivery. However, sometimes a mother who is breastfeeding ovulates, menstruates, and becomes pregnant as quickly as a mother who is not breastfeeding. Mothers who are breastfeeding should talk to their doctors about when to start using contraception.

Full recovery after pregnancy takes time. So doctors usually advise a new mother to wait at least 6 months and optimally 18 months before becoming pregnant again (although she may choose not to follow that advice). At her first doctor’s appointment after delivery, a new mother can discuss birth control options with her doctor and choose one that suits her situation.

A woman can start asking her doctor about birth control during pregnancy. Some forms of birth control can be started within a few days after giving birth. These forms include tubal ligation (permanent contraception) or placement of an intrauterine device (IUD). Whether a mother is breastfeeding affects the choice of contraception used. Birth control pills or contraceptive patches or vaginal rings that contain estrogen and progesterone can interfere with milk production and should not be used until milk production is well-established. Progesterone-only contraceptives, , progestin implants, or IUDs can be used, but methods that do not use drugs, such as condoms, a diaphragm, or some IUDs, do not interfere with breastfeeding. A diaphragm can be fitted only after the uterus has returned to normal, usually after about 6 to 8 weeks. Before that, foams, jellies, and condoms can be used.

A new mother (or any woman) who has just been vaccinated against rubella and/or chickenpox (varicella) must wait at least 1 month before becoming pregnant again to avoid endangering the fetus.

Women who have completed their family may choose permanent contraception. These surgical procedures involve cutting or blocking the fallopian tubes to prevent sperm from reaching the egg and fertilizing it.. These procedures can be done after the baby is delivered, when a cesarean delivery is done, or after the postpartum period (the 6 weeks after the baby is delivered). These procedures are considered permanent and irreversible.