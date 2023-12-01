Magnet therapy (an energy therapy) uses static magnetic fields or electromagnetic fields. Practitioners place magnets on the body to reduce pain or enhance healing. Magnets may or may not be connected to an electric charge.
Medicinal Uses of Magnet Therapy
Magnets, in particular, are used in treatment for various musculoskeletal conditions and pain. Magnets are marketed in clothing, jewelry, and mattresses to relieve pain.
Static magnet therapy remains scientifically unproven, especially for pain relief, which is one of the most common applications. Well-designed studies of static magnets indicate that they are not effective for chronic pain, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
Possible Side Effects of Magnet Therapy
It is not clear whether magnet therapy is safe for the following people:
Pregnant women (the effects on the fetus are unknown)
People who have implanted pumps and devices
People who take a medication by patch
