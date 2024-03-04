Some people in both Europe and the United States who have taken kava developed liver toxicity (including liver failure). Thus, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a warning label on kava products, and safety is under continuing surveillance. Some researchers believe the liver toxicity may be due to inappropriate preparation or poor quality raw material contaminated with mold that contains liver toxins.

When kava is prepared traditionally (as tea) and used in high doses or over long periods of time, a scaly rash (kava dermopathy), vision problems, changes in blood (such as an increased number of red blood cells), and changes in movement disorders (such as worsening of Parkinson disease) may occur.

Kava should be stopped at least 2 weeks before surgery to clear it from the system because kava can cause excessive sedation when anesthetics or other sedatives are given.