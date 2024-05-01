Lice usually cause severe itching.

Head lice can be hard to find. It's usually easier to see their whitish eggs (nits). Nits are attached to some of your hairs near where they grow out of your scalp. You may have a few nits or a lot.

Body lice bites can cause small, red, pinpoint holes in your skin, usually on your shoulders, bottom, and belly area.

Pubic lice bites may cause bluish spots on your groin or other places they have bitten. Pubic lice are usually easier to find than head lice.