What are pyogenic granulomas?
Pyogenic granulomas are round, raised bumps on the skin.
They are blood-red or reddish-brown in color
Pyogenic granulomas can be fleshy, moist, or crusty
They are harmless but they often bleed when you bump or scrape them
They may go away on their own or the doctor may need to remove them
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
What causes pyogenic granulomas?
Pyogenic granulomas form when tiny blood vessels called capillaries grow larger than usual, and the tissue around them swells.
Pyogenic granulomas are most likely to appear:
After an injury to your skin
During pregnancy
During pregnancy, they sometimes form in your gums. When this happens they are nicknamed "pregnancy tumors."
What are the symptoms of pyogenic granulomas?
Pyogenic granulomas:
Grow quickly
Are raised above the skin
Don’t hurt
Bleed easily if bumped or scratched
How do doctors treat pyogenic granulomas?
Pyogenic granulomas sometimes go away without treatment
If they don’t go away, your doctor can take them off with surgery or by using an electric needle
They may grow back after being taken off.