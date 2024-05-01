Brought to you bymsd logo
Dermatofibromas

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
What are dermatofibromas?

Dermatofibromas are small reddish-brown bumps on your skin. They're usually less than half an inch (about 1 centimeter) wide.

  • Dermatofibromas are harmless

  • They're common in adults, especially women

Dermatofibromas are caused by a certain gene you inherit from your parents. Some people get many of them.

What are the symptoms of dermatofibromas?

  • Small, firm bumps, often on your thighs or legs

  • Usually no symptoms, but in rare cases they itch

How do doctors treat dermatofibromas?

Usually, doctors don’t treat them.

If a dermatofibroma grows bigger or bothers you, your doctor can cut it out with a scalpel (surgical knife).

