What are dermatofibromas?
Dermatofibromas are small reddish-brown bumps on your skin. They're usually less than half an inch (about 1 centimeter) wide.
Dermatofibromas are harmless
They're common in adults, especially women
Dermatofibromas are caused by a certain gene you inherit from your parents. Some people get many of them.
What are the symptoms of dermatofibromas?
Small, firm bumps, often on your thighs or legs
Usually no symptoms, but in rare cases they itch
How do doctors treat dermatofibromas?
Usually, doctors don’t treat them.
If a dermatofibroma grows bigger or bothers you, your doctor can cut it out with a scalpel (surgical knife).