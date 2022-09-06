Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is:

A pattern of needing things to be orderly and perfect and to do things a certain way

People with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder often:

Take an unusual interest in rules, schedules, and lists

Focus on being careful and neat

Stubbornly need to be in control and plan everything

Are inflexible and don't like change

Focus on details instead of what's important

Resist getting help from others

Are very rigid in their values and don't make exceptions

Lots of people like an orderly life and try to get details right. However, these kinds of behaviors can become a disorder when too much planning and inflexibility get in the way of relationships or keep people from completing normal tasks.

People with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder often also have depression or abuse alcohol.

Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is different from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Obsessive-compulsive disorder involves unwanted thoughts and repeated actions that are upsetting to the person who has the disorder. In obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, people aren't upset because they believe their habits are helping them reach their goals.