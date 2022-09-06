Your personality is your unique way of thinking, understanding, reacting, and relating to people.
A personality disorder is not just an unusual personality. It's when your personality traits cause significant problems in your life or keep you from relating normally to others.
What is obsessive-compulsive personality disorder?
Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is:
A pattern of needing things to be orderly and perfect and to do things a certain way
People with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder often:
Take an unusual interest in rules, schedules, and lists
Focus on being careful and neat
Stubbornly need to be in control and plan everything
Are inflexible and don't like change
Focus on details instead of what's important
Resist getting help from others
Are very rigid in their values and don't make exceptions
Lots of people like an orderly life and try to get details right. However, these kinds of behaviors can become a disorder when too much planning and inflexibility get in the way of relationships or keep people from completing normal tasks.
People with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder often also have depression or abuse alcohol.
Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is different from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Obsessive-compulsive disorder involves unwanted thoughts and repeated actions that are upsetting to the person who has the disorder. In obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, people aren't upset because they believe their habits are helping them reach their goals.
What causes obsessive-compulsive personality disorder?
Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is probably caused by traits that run in families, such as perfectionism.
How do doctors treat obsessive-compulsive personality disorder?
Doctors treat obsessive-compulsive personality disorder with:
Therapy
Sometimes, antidepressant medicines