What is seafood poisoning?
Certain seafood contains chemicals that are poisonous. Seafood poisoning is when you get sick from eating certain fish or shellfish that have toxins (poisons).
What are the symptoms of seafood poisoning?
Symptoms depend on the type of toxin in the fish.
Ciguatera poisoning
Ciguatera is a type of toxin that can build up in older fish. Cooking the fish doesn't get rid of the toxin.
About 2 to 8 hours after eating the fish, you feel:
Sick to your stomach
Belly cramps
Diarrhea (frequent, loose, watery poop)
Later, you feel:
Itchy
A pins-and-needles feeling
Headache
Muscle aches
Hot as cold, and cold as hot
Pain in your face
Symptoms can last for several months.
Puffer fish poisoning
Puffer fish (fugu) contains a dangerous toxin. Cooking or freezing the fish doesn't get rid of the toxin.
You feel:
Sick to your stomach
Belly cramps
Diarrhea (frequent, watery, or loose poop)
Paralyzed (unable to move your muscles)—this can cause you to stop breathing and die
If you think you or someone else may have puffer fish poisoning, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) or go to the hospital right away.
Scombroid poisoning
Scombroid is a toxin that grows in certain kinds of fish (mackerel, tuna, and bonito) if the fish isn't stored or refrigerated properly.
The fish may taste bitter or peppery.
Symptoms of scombroid poisoning:
Red, warm skin (flush)
Feeling sick to your stomach
Throwing up
Hives (pale red skin bumps that appear suddenly)
Shellfish poisoning
Shellfish poisoning comes from eating shellfish, such as mussels, clams, oysters and scallops, that contain a poison called saxitoxin.
Cooking shellfish doesn't prevent poisoning.
Symptoms of shellfish poisoning:
Pins-and-needles feeling around your mouth a few minutes after eating
Feeling sick to your stomach
Throwing up
Belly cramps
Muscle weakness
Not able to move arm and leg muscles
Trouble breathing
How do doctors treat seafood poisoning?
Specific treatments depend on the type of poison.
Doctors will:
Give you medicine (antihistamine)
Have you drink lots of fluids
Give you IV fluids (into your vein) if you can't drink
Give you medicine to help you stop throwing up, if needed
Do treatments to bring your body temperature, heart rate, and breathing back to normal