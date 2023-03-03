What is alcoholic ketoacidosis?
Alcoholic ketoacidosis is a problem caused by drinking a lot of alcohol without eating food. It can happen to people who binge-drink alcohol.
What causes alcoholic ketoacidosis?
If you drink a large amount of alcohol, get sick to your stomach, throw up, and can't eat or drink for a day or more:
Your blood sugar (glucose) levels drop
Your body makes less insulin to help your cells use blood sugar for energy
Your cells start burning fat for energy instead
Broken down fat goes to the liver and is made into ketones (acids)
The acid level in your blood goes up
What are the symptoms of alcoholic ketoacidosis?
Symptoms include:
Extreme thirst
Feeling sick to your stomach
Throwing up
Belly pain
Deep, fast breathing
How can doctors tell if I have alcoholic ketoacidosis?
Doctors suspect alcoholic ketoacidosis from your symptoms and your alcohol use. To know for sure, doctors will do:
Blood and urine tests
How do doctors treat alcoholic ketoacidosis?
Doctors treat alcoholic ketoacidosis with:
Thiamin (a type of B vitamin), given by vein (IV)
IV fluids (containing glucose if the blood sugar is low) and electrolytes (minerals, such as sodium and potassium, that help with many important body functions)
Insulin only if your blood sugar goes too high with treatment