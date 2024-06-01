What are the complications of chronic ear infection?

What are the complications of chronic ear infection?

The hole in the eardrum may let in dangerous bacteria that cause a worse infection. That infection may destroy the tiny bones in your middle ear or spread to nearby skull bones.

Some people with chronic ear infections develop a cholesteatoma in the middle ear. A cholesteatoma is a growth that looks like skin and isn't cancerous. A cholesteatoma increases your risk of having serious complications, including: