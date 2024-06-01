Lactose intolerance means you can't tolerate eating lactose because you can't digest it. The inability to digest lactose happens when your small intestine doesn't make enough of the enzyme lactase, which digests lactose.

Lactose intolerance is very common

Drinking milk or eating dairy products can cause symptoms

Symptoms include stomach bloating and cramps, diarrhea, passing gas, and feeling sick to your stomach

Treatment includes avoiding dairy products or taking a lactase pill

Being allergic to cow's milk is not the same thing as being lactose intolerant. People with cow's milk allergy can digest milk properly, but proteins in the cow's milk trigger an allergic reaction.