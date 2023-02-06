Muscular dystrophies are a group of disorders passed down from a parent (inherited) in which muscles waste away.

People with muscular dystrophy inherited abnormal genes that control muscle development and function

The various types of muscular dystrophy affect different muscles

Affected muscles are weak

Sometimes the heart muscle or the muscles that control breathing are weak, which can be dangerous

Muscular dystrophy can't be cured, but physical therapy may help relieve symptoms

Types of muscular dystrophy include:

Facioscapulohumeral dystrophy: the most common type of muscular dystrophy—symptoms begin between ages 7 and 20 and include weakness of the face and shoulder muscles

Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy: the next most common types and the most severe—muscle weakness develops in childhood or teen years, nearly always in boys

Emery-Dreifuss dystrophy: this type affects the upper arms, lower legs, and often the heart (heart problems can cause sudden death)

Limb-girdle dystrophy: this type affects shoulder and hip muscles

There are other muscle disorders that can cause weakness, including: