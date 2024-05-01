What is coarctation of the aorta?

The aorta is the main blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Coarctation of the aorta is a birth defect in which part of a baby’s aorta is narrower than it should be.

A narrow aorta blocks the flow of blood to the lower half of the body, including the kidneys, intestines, liver, and legs

The heart works harder to pump blood past the narrowed part of the aorta

The extra work by the heart raises blood pressure in the aorta and its branches

The high blood pressure increases risk of stroke and can eventually strain the heart, causing heart failure

Often, children with coarctation of the aorta also have heart defects.