Your spinal cord is the thick bundle of nerves that runs from your brain down the inside of your spine. The spinal cord is like an electric cable that carries signals back and forth between your brain and body.

Signals from the brain tell your body what to do, such as moving your arms or legs

Signals to the brain carry information from your body such as what you're touching or where it hurts

The spinal cord is very delicate. It's protected inside a tunnel in your spinal bones (vertebrae). The tunnel is called the spinal canal.

Spinal nerves are medium-sized nerves that connect your spinal cord to smaller nerves that travel to different parts of your body.

How the Spine Is Organized

What is spinal cord compression? Spinal cord compression is when your spinal cord is squeezed by something pressing on it: The part that's compressed doesn't work right

If the compression continues long enough, it permanently damages your spinal cord

Only the nerve signals below the compressed area are affected

Symptoms may include back pain, numbness, muscle weakness, or trouble controlling your urine or bowel movements

Sometimes, symptoms affect only one side of your body

Doctors do an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or other imaging tests

Corticosteroid medicine sometimes lessens swelling that comes from compression

You may also need surgery or radiation therapy to relieve the compression Compression Fracture of the Spine Image

What causes spinal cord compression? The most common causes of spinal cord compression include: Spine injury, such as from a car crash or a fall

Herniated (bulging) disk

Cancer that has spread to your spine

Narrowing of your spinal canal by excessive bone growth (spinal stenosis) The discs in your spine are round, flat pads of soft material. They act like shock absorbers between each of your spine bones. Sometimes a disc splits open and the soft material inside bulges out (herniates). The material can compress your spinal cord or one of your spinal nerves. Less common causes include: Hematoma (a collection of blood from an injury or illness)

Abscess (a pocket of pus from an infection)

What are the symptoms of spinal cord compression? The main symptoms include: Pain in your spine

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Loss of sensation (can't feel pain or someone touching you)

Difficulty controlling your urine and bowel movements The parts of your body that are affected depend on which part of your spinal cord is compressed. For example: Compression of the spinal cord in your neck affects both your arms and legs

Compression high up in your neck may affect your ability to breathe

Compression further down may affect only your legs and your arms may be okay Compression at any level can keep you from controlling your urine and bowel movements. If your cord is compressed only on one side, then only one side of your body is affected. The severity of your symptoms depend on the severity of the compression. Mild spinal cord compression may cause only: Slight muscle weakness

Tingling Severe compression may cause: Severe muscle weakness or complete paralysis

Complete loss of sensation (can't feel pain or someone touching you)

Inability to control your urine and bowel movements If you have cancer and have new back pain or nerve symptoms, that's considered a medical emergency. Doctors need to make sure your spinal cord isn't being compressed by the cancer.

How can doctors tell if I have spinal cord compression? Doctors suspect spinal cord compression if you have weakness or loss of sensation only below a certain point on your body. Doctors will then do testing, such as: MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

CT (computed tomography) scan