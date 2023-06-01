What are the symptoms of gout?

Usually, you'll have sudden, severe pain in your joint.

Your joint becomes:

Warm

Red

Swollen

You may also have other symptoms such as:

Fever

Feeling sick

Your first attack usually affects only the big toe. Other joints may also be affected at times, such as:

Joints in your foot other than the big toe

Ankle

Knee

Wrist

Elbow

Even without treatment, your symptoms will slowly go away, and you won’t have them again until your next gout attack.

Treatment will help the symptoms go away quicker. Treatment may also help prevent more severe attacks that affect more than one joint and that last up to 3 weeks.

Over time, you may have joint stiffness or joint damage. Hard lumps (tophi) can form under the skin around your joints. Certain medicines can help prevent the lumps or treat them.

About 1 in 5 people with gout also get kidney stones, which cause pain and kidney problems.