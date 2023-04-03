Effects of Life Transitions on Older People

Bereavement affects many aspects of an older person's life. For example, social interaction and companionship decrease, and social status and financial circumstances may change. Older people may experience a decline in their own health after the death of a close family member or friend. The death of a spouse affects men and women differently. In the 2 years after death of a wife, the mortality rate in men tends to increase, especially if the wife's death was unexpected. For women who lose a husband, data are less clear but generally do not indicate an increased mortality rate.

Some sleep disturbance and anxiety are normal in people who are grieving. These effects usually resolve in months without the use of medications. If grief is prolonged or overwhelming, if people become unable or unwilling to carry out even essential daily activities or if they speak of suicide, evaluation and treatment by a doctor are necessary. If the doctor diagnoses depression, people may be referred to a mental health practitioner. At times, antidepressant medications may be helpful.

Screening for depression is an important part of a doctor visit. Caregivers and health care professionals should look for symptoms of depression and be aware that bereaved people are at high risk of suicide and declining health.

Generally, the risk of suicide increases as people age.

In the United States, almost 7 times more older men commit suicide than older women. Rates of death by suicide for older adults are thought to be underestimated because, for example, many deaths due to opioid overdose are not investigated and intentional deaths due to voluntarily not eating and drinking are not documented. Older adults often do not give warnings about suicide and often do not seek mental health treatment. Also, doctors are less likely to offer treatment for depression to older adults than to younger people. Although older adults attempt suicide less often than those in other age groups, they have a much higher rate of dying in the attempt because the following are more likely:

They use firearms in the attempt.

They are likely to have more health problems and to be frail.

They avoid interventions.

They are less likely to live with other people who might detect and respond to suicide attempts.

Thus, the risk of death by suicide is high among older adults who have suicidal thoughts.

Timely screening for depression and suicidal thoughts is essential. To determine the risk of suicide, health care professionals ask older people who have recently lost a loved one or who seem depressed specific questions about suicidal thoughts.

To help with difficult transitions, older people may need counseling, supportive services (such as the National Widowers Organization), and/or medications for anxiety or depression.