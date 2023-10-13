1. Wait until inflammation has subsided and the knee can be flexed without pain.

2. Lie on stomach with knees straight.

4. Bend knee as far as it can go without causing pain.

5. Slowly return to starting position.

6. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

7. Special instructions

a. Start with least resistance, adding weight as tolerated. Band resistance can also be used.