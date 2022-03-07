Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Inability to Ejaculate

ByIrvin H. Hirsch, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Inability to ejaculate (anejaculation) is usually caused by inability to reach orgasm (anorgasmia). It usually occurs as part of erectile dysfunction. (See also Overview of Sexual Dysfunction in Men.)

    The cause is usually prostate surgery because

    • The nerves between the spinal cord and the penis may be damaged during pelvic surgery.

    • Removal of the prostate and seminal vesicles during surgery for prostate cancer eliminates the ability to produce semen (these glands are involved in semen production).

    Other conditions that damage the nerves of the penis, as well as some mental disorders and some drugs that are used to treat mental disorders, may also affect the ability to ejaculate.

    Retrograde ejaculation can sometimes result in absence of visible semen.

    Depending on the cause, anejaculation may occur with or without orgasm. A doctor bases the diagnosis of anejaculation on the man's symptoms, results of an examination, and, if orgasm is possible, a urine test. Absence of sperm in a urine sample obtained after an orgasm indicates anejaculation, whereas presence of many sperm indicates retrograde ejaculation.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.