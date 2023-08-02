Brought to you bymsd logo
Pneumomediastinum

ByNajib M Rahman, BMBCh MA (oxon) DPhil, University of Oxford
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Pneumomediastinum is air in the cavity in the central part of the chest (mediastinum).

    Air can enter the mediastinum when

    • The small air sacs of the lungs (alveoli) become stretched and torn

    • The esophagus rips or tears

    • The intestine tears, causing air to leak into the chest cavity

    (See also Overview of Pleural and Mediastinal Disorders.)

    Most often, people have chest pain below the breastbone. The pain may be severe.

    When doctors do a physical examination, they may hear a crunching or crackling noise when they listen to the chest through a stethoscope. A chest x-ray is done to confirm the diagnosis. Additional testing is needed to determine the cause of the pneumomediastinum.

    Usually, treatment is not necessary. However, the problem that caused pneumomediastinum may require treatment.

