Respiratory bronchiolitis-associated interstitial lung disease and desquamative interstitial pneumonia are rare conditions that cause chronic lung inflammation and occur mostly in people who currently or formerly smoked cigarettes.

(See also Overview of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias.)

Respiratory bronchiolitis-associated interstitial lung disease and desquamative interstitial pneumonias are types of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia. They have many similarities, so some experts think they may be part of the same disorder. However, desquamative interstitial pneumonia is often more severe. Both disorders primarily affect people in their 30s and 40s who smoke cigarettes. Men are affected more often than women (ratio of almost 2:1).

Some people develop a cough. Most people develop shortness of breath with even minimal exertion.

Diagnosis Chest computed tomography In people with either disorder, a chest x-ray shows less severe changes than in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and may show no changes in some of people. Chest computed tomography (CT) also shows lung changes. Pulmonary function testing shows a decline in the amount of air contained in the lungs. The amount of oxygen in a blood sample is low. A lung biopsy is often needed to confirm the diagnosis.