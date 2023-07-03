Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Respiratory Bronchiolitis–Associated Interstitial Lung Disease and Desquamative Interstitial Pneumonia

ByJoyce Lee, MD, MAS, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised July 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Respiratory bronchiolitis-associated interstitial lung disease and desquamative interstitial pneumonia are rare conditions that cause chronic lung inflammation and occur mostly in people who currently or formerly smoked cigarettes.

(See also Overview of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias.)

Respiratory bronchiolitis-associated interstitial lung disease and desquamative interstitial pneumonias are types of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia. They have many similarities, so some experts think they may be part of the same disorder. However, desquamative interstitial pneumonia is often more severe. Both disorders primarily affect people in their 30s and 40s who smoke cigarettes. Men are affected more often than women (ratio of almost 2:1).

Some people develop a cough. Most people develop shortness of breath with even minimal exertion.

Diagnosis

  • Chest computed tomography

In people with either disorder, a chest x-ray shows less severe changes than in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and may show no changes in some of people. Chest computed tomography (CT) also shows lung changes. Pulmonary function testing shows a decline in the amount of air contained in the lungs. The amount of oxygen in a blood sample is low.

A lung biopsy is often needed to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

  • Smoking cessation

Although doctors cannot always predict how the disorders progress over time, the prognosis for both is good when people stop smoking.

Smoking cessation

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.