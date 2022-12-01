Fractures of the palm involve the bones located between the finger bones and wrist bones. These bones are called metacarpal bones. Occasionally, the metacarpal bone at the base of the thumb fractures, but these fractures are usually considered separately.

Metacarpal fractures often result from punching a hard object.

The knuckles are swollen and tender.

Usually, doctors can diagnose these fractures based on x-rays taken from several angles.

Treatment involves a splint and sometimes first putting the broken pieces of bone back in place (reduction), depending on the type of fracture.

(See also Overview of Fractures.)

Metacarpal fractures are often called boxer's fractures because they often result from punching a hard object (such as a wall or another person's jaw). When these fractures result from punching someone in the mouth, the skin may be broken ("fight bite"). In such cases, bacteria from the other person's mouth can contaminate the wound and cause infections that, if not treated soon, can permanently affect use of the hand.

Symptoms of Palm Fractures The knuckles become swollen and tender in people with metacarpal fractures. Occasionally, the broken pieces of bone are out of place (misaligned) or rotate so that a finger is out of position.

Diagnosis of Palm Fractures X-rays (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) If people think that they may have fractured their palm, they should see a doctor. Usually, doctors can diagnose the fracture based on x-rays taken from several angles.