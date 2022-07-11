Brought to you bymsd logo
Basic First Aid Supplies

ByAmy H. Kaji, MD, PhD, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised July 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
The medicine chest or first-aid kit should be kept well stocked and should be checked every 3 to 6 months, replacing any used or expired items. The following basic supplies are useful to have on hand:

  • Activated charcoal (call the poison control center before using)

  • Adhesive tape

  • Antihistamine for allergic reactions

  • Antiseptic solution or towelettes (disinfecting wipes)

  • Bandages in various sizes and shapes

  • Cold pack (instant) or ice bag

  • Compression (elastic) bandage for sprains and strains

  • Cotton balls and cotton-tipped swabs

  • Eyewash (sterile)

  • First-aid manual

  • Gauze pads in various sizes to stop bleeding and cover wounds

  • Gloves (latex or nitrile)

  • Nail clippers

  • Pen light or flashlight with extra batteries

  • Petroleum jelly

  • Plastic bags for the disposal of potentially contaminated material

  • Safety pins in different sizes

  • Scissors

  • Soap

  • Thermometer

  • Tourniquets

  • Tweezers

  • Warm pack (instant)

The following can be given by lay (nonprofessional) rescuers and may be appropriate for some first aid kits:

Additionally, have the following readily available:

  • Phone numbers and contact information for your family doctor and/or pediatrician, emergency services, and regional poison control center (1-800-222-1222 in the United States)

  • List of drugs (both prescription and over-the-counter) that each family member takes

  • Medical history forms for each family member

Many people consider taking a first-aid course through the American Red Cross or some other agency. See the American Red Cross web site for more information. People may also need to prepare children for medical emergencies in age-appropriate ways and know when to call 911 or the local emergency service.

More Information

The following are some English-language resources that may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of the resources.

  1. American Association of Poison Control Centers: Represents the US-based poison centers that provide free, confidential services (24/7) through the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222).

  2. American Red Cross: Provides training opportunities and certification programs that help people to prepare for and prevent emergencies as well as respond to them when they do occur.

  3. Stop the Bleed.org: An American College of Surgeons program that has trained over 1.9 million people worldwide to stop bleeding in the severely injured.

