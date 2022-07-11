Basic First Aid Supplies

The medicine chest or first-aid kit should be kept well stocked and should be checked every 3 to 6 months, replacing any used or expired items. The following basic supplies are useful to have on hand:

Activated charcoal (call the poison control center before using)

Adhesive tape

Antihistamine for allergic reactions



Antiseptic solution or towelettes (disinfecting wipes)



Bandages in various sizes and shapes

Cold pack (instant) or ice bag

Compression (elastic) bandage for sprains and strains

Cotton balls and cotton-tipped swabs

Eyewash (sterile)

First-aid manual

Gauze pads in various sizes to stop bleeding and cover wounds

Gloves (latex or nitrile)



Nail clippers

Pen light or flashlight with extra batteries

Petroleum jelly

Plastic bags for the disposal of potentially contaminated material

Safety pins in different sizes

Scissors

Soap

Thermometer

Tourniquets

Tweezers

Warm pack (instant)

The following can be given by lay (nonprofessional) rescuers and may be appropriate for some first aid kits:

Additionally, have the following readily available:

Phone numbers and contact information for your family doctor and/or pediatrician, emergency services, and regional poison control center (1-800-222-1222 in the United States)

List of drugs (both prescription and over-the-counter) that each family member takes

Medical history forms for each family member

Many people consider taking a first-aid course through the American Red Cross or some other agency. See the American Red Cross web site for more information. People may also need to prepare children for medical emergencies in age-appropriate ways and know when to call 911 or the local emergency service.