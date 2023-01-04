Elbow dislocations occur when the lower end of the upper arm bone (humerus) loses contact with the tops (heads) of the forearm bones (radius and ulna). Elbow dislocations may be complete (the ends of the bones do not touch) or partial (part of the bones still touch). Partial dislocations are called subluxations.

Most elbow dislocations result from a fall on an extended arm. They may be accompanied by fractures, nerve injuries, and sometimes injury of an artery.

Elbow dislocations are common. However, for an elbow to be completely dislocated, significant force is usually required. Partial elbow dislocations (subluxations) are common among toddlers and usually result from much less force. Subluxations occur in but are much less common among infants, older children, and adults.

X-rays can confirm the diagnosis of an elbow dislocation.

(See also Overview of Dislocations.)

Treatment of a Dislocated Elbow Usually maneuvers to put the joint back in place (reduction) Treatment of an elbow dislocation usually involves the following: Giving the person a sedative and a pain reliever

Having the person lie down facing up

Bending the elbow and gently rotating the forearm so that the palm faces up

Holding the upper arm down

Pulling the wrist up until the joint is back in place After being put back in place, the joint is checked for stability, and an x-ray is taken to make sure no fractures were missed. Then the joint is usually immobilized, typically with a splint, for up to 1 week until pain and swelling go away. Then range-of-motion exercises are started, and a sling is worn for 2 to 3 weeks.