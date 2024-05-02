Brought to you bymsd logo
Cyclosporiasis

ByChelsea Marie, PhD, University of Virginia;
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Cyclosporiasis is an infection of the small intestine caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. The main symptoms are watery diarrhea with abdominal cramping and nausea.

  • People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming imported food or water contaminated with the parasite.

  • Cyclosporiasis symptoms may be more severe in people with a weakened immune system, such as people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

  • Symptoms vary but include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever, and weight loss.

  • Doctors diagnose the infection by identifying Cyclospora in a sample of stool.

  • Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX) is used to treat cyclosporiasis.

(See also Overview of Parasitic Infections.)

Cyclosporiasis is most common in warm climates where sanitation is poor. Residents of and travelers to endemic areas are at risk.

Cyclosporiasis is increasingly documented in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In the United States, outbreaks usually occur in the summer and are associated with the consumption of fresh produce, such as raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas, snap peas, prepared vegetables, and various lettuces.

Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis

The primary symptom of cyclosporiasis is sudden, nonbloody, watery diarrhea, and nausea. Other symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fatigue, and weight loss. Symptoms in people with a normal immune system last from a few days to a month or longer. Relapses may occur.

In people with a weakened immune system, including people with end-stage HIV, cyclosporiasis may cause severe diarrhea that may persist for a long time.

Diagnosis of Cyclosporiasis

  • Stool tests

To diagnose cyclosporiasis, a stool sample is examined under a microscope for Cyclospora eggs. Specialized techniques can be used to increase the chances of identifying the eggs. Molecular techniques are available in some reference laboratories to identify parasite DNA.

When stool examination does not reveal a cause of persistent diarrhea, doctors may use a flexible viewing tube (endoscope) to examine the upper part of digestive tract and obtain a sample of tissue (a biopsy) to be examined under a microscope and analyzed for parasite DNA.

Treatment of Cyclosporiasis

  • Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)

Most healthy people recover without treatment. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer and can recur.

Treatment of choice for cyclosporiasis is double-strength TMP/SMX taken by mouth for 7 to 10 days.

In people with HIV, it is very important that the HIV infection is treated as effectively as possible with antiretroviral medications. Such treatment can strengthen the weakened immune system, which usually helps control the diarrhea and other symptoms. People with end-stage HIV may benefit from a higher dose of TMP/SMX and a longer course of treatment.

Prevention of Cyclosporiasis

Avoiding food or water that may have been contaminated with feces is the best way to prevent cyclosporiasis.

Travelers to cyclosporiasis-endemic areas (such as tropical and subtropical regions) should be aware that treatment of water or food by routine chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods is unlikely to kill Cyclospora. (See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: Parasites - Cyclosporiasis: Prevention & Control). Detailed recommendations for international travelers are available in the CDC Yellow Book: Food & Water Precautions.

In endemic regions, drinking water should be boiled, unpeeled fruit should be avoided, and vegetables cooked thoroughly.

