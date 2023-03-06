Enterococcal infections are caused by a group of gram-positive, sphere-shaped (coccal) bacteria called enterococci, which normally reside in the intestine of healthy people but sometimes cause infection.

(See also Overview of Bacteria.)

There are more than 17 species of enterococci. Many species normally occupy the intestinal tract and do not usually cause disease. These bacteria, called resident flora, cause disease only under certain circumstances—for example, when they enter other parts of the body.

Enterococcus faecalis and Enterococcus faecium are the species that most commonly cause infections in people.

Enterococci typically cause the following:

Symptoms of enterococcal infections depend on the location of the infection.