Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Hemorrhagic Fevers Overview

ByThomas M. Yuill, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Reviewed/Revised June 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    Hemorrhagic fevers are serious viral infections characterized by bleeding (hemorrhage).

    • Hemorrhagic fevers can be caused by many different types of virus.

    • Depending on the type of virus, these infections may be spread through contact with the skin or body fluids of an infected person, through the droppings or urine of infected rodents, or through insect bites or when contaminated food is eaten.

    • Symptoms may include fever, muscle and body aches, headache, and vomiting, as well as bleeding from the mouth, nose, or internal organs.

    • To confirm the diagnosis, doctors do blood tests or sometimes examine infected tissue under a microscope.

    • Treatment includes giving fluids and other treatments to maintain body functions.

    • Antiviral medications are effective against some hemorrhagic fever viruses but not against all of them.

    (See also Overview of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections.)

    Several groups of viruses can cause fever and other symptoms that are accompanied by severe bleeding (hemorrhagic fever).

    The viruses most often associated with hemorrhagic fever are

    • Filoviruses, such as Ebola and Marburg viruses, which occur mainly in parts of Central and West Africa

    • Arenaviruses, such as Lassa fever virus in West Africa and Junin virus in South America

    Bleeding occurs because the viruses make the blood vessels leak. These infections are often fatal.

    Many other viruses, including some South American arenaviruses, dengue virus, hantavirus, and yellow fever virus, can cause hemorrhagic symptoms.

    Some of these viruses naturally reside in animals. Some are spread by the bite of a tick or mosquito.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.