Replacement of fluids and electrolytes

Octreotide or lanreotide

Surgical removal

Initially, fluids and electrolytes (minerals in the blood such as potassium and sodium) must be replaced by vein (intravenously). Bicarbonate must be given to replace that lost in the stool and to prevent acidosis. Because water and electrolytes continue to be lost in the stool as rehydration is achieved, doctors may find it difficult to continually replace water and electrolytes.

Surgical removal of the vipoma cures about 50% of people whose tumor has not spread. Surgery may temporarily relieve symptoms in people whose tumor has spread.

Chemotherapy may reduce diarrhea and the size of the tumor but does not cure the disease.