Exercising Safely

Proper hydration is important, particularly when exertion is prolonged or occurs in a hot environment. People should be well-hydrated before activity, drink fluids regularly during extended exertion, and continue to drink fluids after activity. During exercise, people should typically drink about 1/2 to 1 cup (120 to 240 milliliters) every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on heat and exertion level. People can be distracted by their activity and thus not realize that they are thirsty. Another way to estimate the amount of fluids needed is to subtract body weight after exercise from body weight before exercise. Then, about 2 cups of fluid is consumed per pound lost (about 1 liter for each kilogram lost). People with heart failure, who are on dialysis, or who have other conditions for which fluid is restricted as directed by a doctor should discuss fluid intake targets or limits with their doctor.

Did You Know...

However, people should avoid drinking too much water because, in extreme cases, overhydration can cause the level of salt in the blood to fall too low (a condition called hyponatremia), which can lead to nausea or even seizures. Overhydration and hyponatremia are usually only a problem for people who engage in prolonged outdoor exertion (for example, long-distance runners or sport teams playing long games).

To replace lost fluids, plain water is usually fine unless very large amounts are necessary (several quarts, for example). Such a large fluid requirement is unusual unless a person exercises outdoors in high heat and humidity. In this case, electrolyte-containing sports drinks may be preferred. However, if the sports drink has a lot of sugar (more than 8% glucose), it should be mixed with plain water at a 50:50 ratio so that the fluids are not absorbed too slowly.