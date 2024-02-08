Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Entropion and Ectropion

ByRichard C. Allen, MD, PhD, University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

Entropion is a condition in which the eyelid is turned inward (inverted), causing the eyelashes to rub against the eyeball. Ectropion is a condition in which the eyelid is turned outward (everted) so that its edge does not touch the eyeball.

Normally, the upper and lower eyelids close tightly, protecting the eye from damage and preventing tear evaporation. If the edge of one eyelid turns inward (entropion), the eyelashes rub against the eye, which can lead to ulcer formation and scarring of the cornea. If the edge of one eyelid turns outward (ectropion), the upper and lower eyelids cannot meet properly, and tears are not spread over the eyeball.

These conditions are more common among older adults (generally the result of increased tissue relaxation with age); among people with eye changes caused by infection, autoimmune disease, surgery, or injury; and among people who have blepharospasm. Ectropion can also occur in people with Bell palsy.

Symptoms of Entropion and Ectropion

Both entropion and ectropion can irritate the eyes, causing a feeling that something is in the eye (foreign body sensation), watering, and redness.

Diagnosis of Entropion and Ectropion

  • Symptoms and a doctor's examination

A doctor bases the diagnosis of both entropion and ectropion on the symptoms and examination findings.

Treatment of Entropion and Ectropion

  • Artificial tears and eye ointments

  • Sometimes surgery

In people with entropion or ectropion, artificial tears and eye lubricant ointments (for use overnight) can be used to keep the eye moist and soothe the irritation. Entropion and ectropion can be treated surgically—for instance, to preserve sight if damage to the eyes (such as corneal ulcer with entropion) is likely or has occurred, for comfort, or for cosmetic reasons.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.