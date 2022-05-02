Overview of Drugs

By law, drugs are divided into two categories: prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs.

Prescription drugs—those considered safe for use only under medical supervision—may be dispensed only with a prescription from a licensed professional with governmental privileges to prescribe (for example, a doctor, dentist, podiatrist, nurse practitioner, physician's assistant, or veterinarian).

Nonprescription drugs—those considered safe for use without medical supervision (such as aspirin)—are sold over the counter. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the government agency that decides which drugs require a prescription and which may be sold over the counter.

Dietary supplements (for example, medicinal herbs and nutraceuticals) are products intended to supplement the diet. These products may contain vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and herbs or other plant-derived material (botanicals). Because dietary supplements are not classified as drugs, they do not require FDA approval before marketing and do not have to meet the same standards as drugs for safety and efficacy. Because these products do not have to meet FDA standards for safety and efficacy, the manufacturer may not claim the product treats specific medical conditions. Dietary supplements may cause health problems if not used correctly or if taken in large amounts.