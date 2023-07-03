Iodine excess is uncommon and is caused by consuming too much of the mineral iodine, which can sometimes affect thyroid function.

Iodine occurs in seawater. A small amount of iodine from seawater enters the atmosphere and, through rain, enters ground water and soil near the sea.

In many areas, including the United States, table salt is fortified with iodine (in its combination form iodide) to help make sure people consume enough.

Excess consumption of iodine is uncommon. It usually results from taking iodine supplements to treat a prolonged iodine deficiency. Sometimes people who live near the sea consume too much iodine because they eat a lot of seafood and seaweed and drink water that is high in iodine, as is common in northern Japan.

Consuming too much iodine usually does not affect thyroid function, but sometimes it does. It may cause the thyroid gland to become overactive and produce excess thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism), particularly in people who used to consume too little iodine. However, sometimes excess iodine can decrease production of thyroid hormones (causing hypothyroidism). As a result, the thyroid gland enlarges, forming a goiter. (Goiters can form when the thyroid gland is underactive or overactive.)

If people consume very large amounts of iodine, they may have a brassy taste in their mouth and produce more saliva. Iodine can irritate the digestive tract and cause a rash.

Diagnosis of Iodine Excess Blood tests

Imaging tests Doctors suspect hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism due to excess iodine based on symptoms, particularly in people who report taking iodine supplements. Lab Test TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) Test Blood tests to determine levels of thyroid hormones and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) are done. Imaging tests of the thyroid may also be done.