Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection and Human Metapneumovirus Infection

RSV is a very common cause of respiratory tract infection, particularly in children. Nearly all children have been infected by age 4 years, many in the first year of life. Infection does not provide complete immunity, so reinfection is common, although usually less serious. Outbreaks typically occur in winter and early spring.

RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract illness in young infants and is responsible for more than 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations every year in the United States in children under the age of 5 years.

The first infection often progresses from an upper respiratory tract illness with congestion and fever to involve the lower respiratory tract, most commonly causing bronchiolitis and sometimes pneumonia with cough and difficulty breathing. Later infections usually involve only the upper respiratory tract. Children who have had bronchiolitis are more likely to be diagnosed with asthma when they are older.

Children with serious underlying disorders (such as congenital heart disease, asthma, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders, or a weakened immune system) or who were born prematurely and infants under 6 months of age are at particular risk of developing serious illness.

Older children and adults also can be infected with RSV, and older adults may develop pneumonia.