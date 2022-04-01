Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Ear, Nose, and Throat Disorders in Children

ByUdayan K. Shah, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Ear, nose, and throat disorders, particularly infections, are extremely common among children.

    • Ear infections occur in children almost as often as the common cold. They can develop behind the eardrum (in the middle ear), called otitis media, or, less commonly, in front of the eardrum (in the outer ear canal), called otitis externa or external otitis.

    • Throat infections are usually not serious, but they make children uncomfortable and can lead to missed school days and visits to a doctor.

    A Look Inside the Ear

    A Look Inside the Nose and Throat

    Other disorders, such as hearing impairment and neck masses, affect fewer children but are potentially serious. In general, any abnormality of a child’s ear, nose, or throat ( see Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis and see Juvenile Angiofibromas) that does not resolve within several days should be evaluated by a doctor. Sometimes these disorders and abnormalities, if untreated, lead to problems with communication.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.