Prevention of Cancer

Lifestyle factors are the main reducible risk factors. The main factors include tobacco exposure, alcohol consumption, obesity, and preventable or avoidable infections (hepatitis B,hepatitis C, and-, human papilloma viruses). Reducing the risk of certain cancers may be possible through dietary and other lifestyle changes. How much risk can be reduced depends on the specific cancer.

Dietary changes reduce the risk of some types of cancer:

Decreasing alcohol intake can reduce the risk of head and neck, liver, and esophageal cancer.

Decreasing fat intake appears to reduce the risk of breast and colon cancers.

Limiting the intake of processed meat and increasing the intake of whole grains and fruits and vegetables may decrease risk of some types of cancer.

The way meat is cooked may also increase the risk of cancer. Grilling, broiling, or frying meats creates certain chemicals that have been linked to colon cancer. Using other cooking methods reduces the formation of these chemicals and may reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Tobacco use is directly associated with one third of all cancers. Not smoking and avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke can greatly reduce the risk of lung, kidney, bladder, head and neck, and several other cancer types. People who quit smoking can also reduce their risk of cancer, and the risks decrease over time. People who avoid the use of smokeless tobacco (snuff or chew) decrease their risk of cancer of the mouth and tongue. Current smokers or people who have smoked within the past 15 years are candidates for lung cancer screening.

Being overweight or obese increases cancer risk, especially breast cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer, esophageal cancer, kidney cancer and pancreatic cancer. People should try to maintain a healthy weight through both diet and exercise. Physical activity itself may reduce the risk of breast, endometrial, and prostate cancers.