The most common causes of muscle cramps are

Benign leg cramps that occur for no known reason, typically at night

Exercise-associated muscle cramping (cramping during or immediately after exercise)

Muscle cramps (also called charley horses) often occur in healthy people, usually in middle-aged and older adults but sometimes in younger people. Cramps tend to occur during or after vigorous exercise but sometimes occur during rest. Some people have painful leg cramps during sleep. Sleep-related leg cramps usually affect the calf and foot muscles, causing the foot and toes to curl downward. Although painful, these cramps are usually not serious and are thus called benign leg cramps.

Almost everyone has muscle cramps at some time, but certain conditions increase the risk and/or severity of cramps. They include the following:

Having tight calf muscles, which may be caused by not stretching, inactivity, or sometimes repeated accumulation of fluid (called edema) in the lower leg

Becoming dehydrated

Having low levels of electrolytes (such as potassium, magnesium, or calcium) in the blood

Having a nerve disorder or an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Taking certain medications

Low electrolyte levels may result from use of some diuretics, an alcohol use disorder certain hormonal (endocrine) disorders, , or conditions that cause loss of fluids (and thus electrolytes). Electrolyte levels may become low late in pregnancy.

Cramps can occur shortly after dialysis, possibly because dialysis removes too much fluid from the body, removes the fluid too quickly, and/or lowers electrolyte levels.

Table Conditions That Cause or Contribute to Muscle Cramps