Overview of Hand Disorders

Hand and finger deformities include swan-neck deformity, boutonnière deformity, and Dupuytren contracture. These deformities may be caused by an injury or may result from another disorder (for example, rheumatoid arthritis).

Typically, doctors base the diagnosis of hand and finger deformities on an examination.

Deformities can sometimes be treated by splinting or exercises, but if the deformity has lasted for weeks or months, these treatments may be ineffective because scarring has developed. When splinting or exercises are not helpful, surgery may be needed.