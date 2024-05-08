Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

A felon is an infection of the soft tissue (pulp) of the fingertip, usually caused by bacteria.

A felon can lead to a pocket of pus (abscess) inside the fingertip, which creates pressure on and causes death of nearby tissues. The fingertip becomes very warm, swollen, and firm with intense throbbing pain.

Felon Image Image courtesy of David R. Steinberg, MD.

The doctor makes the diagnosis of felon by examining the affected finger.

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)