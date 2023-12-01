Brought to you bymsd logo
Pain in the Ball of the Foot (Metatarsalgia)

ByJames C. Connors, DPM, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
    Pain in the ball of the foot is called metatarsalgia and may have many different causes (including arthritis, pinching of the nerves between the toes, posture problems, and various disorders).

    The most common causes include

    Often, developing one disorder that causes pain in the ball of the foot contributes to development of another disorder that causes pain in the same location.

    (See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

