Overview of Foot and Ankle Problems

Some foot problems start in the foot itself, for example, resulting from a foot injury. Problems can occur in any bone, joint, muscle, tendon, or ligament of the foot.

Foot and ankle fractures are fairly common.

Other foot problems result from disorders that affect many parts of the body, such as diabetes, gout, or other types of arthritis.

Discoloration of the toenails should always be evaluated by a doctor because it may be caused by certain disorders, including a fungal infection.

The Foot 3D Model

Anatomy of the Foot Image

People who have diabetes or peripheral arterial disease (narrowing of the arteries that carry blood to the legs, arms, and possibly internal organs) should check their feet daily for signs of infection or ulcers and should have a doctor or foot doctor (podiatrist) check their feet at least twice a year (see Foot Care).

Table Some Common Foot and Ankle Disorders by Location