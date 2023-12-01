Medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment is compression of nerve branches at the inner heel (the medial or lateral branches of the plantar nerve) that causes pain.
The nerve branches are pinched (compressed) between bone, ligaments, and other connective tissues, causing pain. The pain is made worse when ankle motion and certain shoes or activities such as running put additional pressure on the pinched nerves.
Symptoms of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment
Symptoms of medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment include almost constant pain, whether walking or sitting. Just standing is often difficult. The pain is often chronic, difficult to treat, and aggravated by high-impact activities such as running. Burning, numbness, and tingling, which often occur when nerves are compressed, usually do not occur in medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment.
Diagnosis of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment
A doctor's examination
Doctors base the diagnosis of medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment on the person’s symptoms and the results of an examination.
Treatment of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment
Splints, orthoses, and physical therapy
Devices that keep the foot from moving (such as splints) and other devices placed in the shoe (orthoses) may help, as may physical therapy and application of extreme cold to the nerve (cryotherapy).
If these treatments do not work, injection with an alcohol solution to deaden the nerve or surgery to free the nerve from compression may help relieve pain.