Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Overview of Lymphomas

ByPeter Martin, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine;
John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Lymphomas are cancers of lymphocytes, which reside in the lymphatic system and in blood-forming organs.

Lymphomas are cancers of a specific type of white blood cells known as lymphocytes. These cells help fight infections. Lymphomas can develop from either of the main types of lymphocyte:

  • B lymphocytes (B cells)

  • T lymphocytes (T cells)

B lymphocytes produce antibodies, which are essential in fighting off some infections. T lymphocytes are important in regulating the immune system and in fighting viral infections. Lymphomas are similar to other cancers of white blood cells called leukemias.

Lymphocytes originate in the bone marrow and move about to all parts of the body through the bloodstream and through a network of tubular channels called lymphatic vessels. Scattered throughout the network of lymphatic vessels are lymph nodes, which house collections of lymphocytes. Lymphocytes that become cancerous (lymphoma cells) may remain confined to a single lymph node or may spread to the bone marrow, blood, the spleen, or virtually any other organ.

The cancerous white blood cells do not function like normal white blood cells so they cannot help the body fight off infections.

The 2 major types of lymphoma are

Non-Hodgkin lymphomas are more common than Hodgkin lymphoma. There are many subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lymphatic System: Helping Defend Against Infection

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Comprehensive information on blood cancers, including diagnosis, treatment and support

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.