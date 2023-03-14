Koon K. Teo, MBBCh, PhD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- General Cardiology, Heart Failure
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (1978)
- Residency: St. Laurence Hospital, Dublin Ireland and University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Fellowship: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Doctorate: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Zertifizierungen
- FRCPC in Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians of Canada
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Over 520 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2014)
- Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2015)
- Highly Cited Researchers in Clinical Medicine, Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers (2016)
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals