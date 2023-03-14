skip to main content
Koon K. Teo, MBBCh, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • General Cardiology, Heart Failure

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (1978)
  • Residency: St. Laurence Hospital, Dublin Ireland and University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  • Fellowship: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  • Doctorate: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Zertifizierungen

  • FRCPC in Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians of Canada

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Over 520 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2014)
  • Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2015)
  • Highly Cited Researchers in Clinical Medicine, Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers (2016)

