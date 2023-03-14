Daphne E. Smith Marsh, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy Practice, Diabetes Management
Ausbildung
- Pharmacy School: University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Saint Elizabeth Hospital
Zertifizierungen
- Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists – Advanced Diabetes Management
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Smith-Marsh DE: Pharmacological strategies for preventing type 2 diabetes in patients with impaired glucose tolerance. Drugs of Today 49(8):499-507, 2013.
- Scheiner G, Sobel RJ, Smith DE, et al: Insulin pump therapy guidelines for successful outcomes. Diabetes Educator 35(2), 2009.
- Gerber BS, Cano AI, Caceres ML, Smith DE, et al: A pharmacist and health promoter team to improve medication adherence among Latinos with diabetes. Annals of Pharmacotherapy 44(1):70-79, 2010.
- Adimadhyam S, Lee TA, Calip GS, Smith Marsh DE, et al: Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors and the risk of fractures: A propensity score-matched cohort study. Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety 28(12):1629-1639, 2019.
- Adimadhyam S, Schumock GT, Calip GS, Smith Marsh DE, et al: Increased risk of mycotic infections associated with sodium–glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors: A prescription sequence symmetry analysis. Br J Clin Pharmacol 85(1):160-168, 2019.
- Adimadhyam S, Lee TA, Calip GS, Smith Marsh DE, et al: Risk of amputations associated with SGLT2 inhibitors compared to DPP-4 inhibitors: A propensity-matched cohort study. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism 20(12):2792-2799, 2018.
- Smith Marsh DE: Managing adverse events related to SGLT2 inhibitors: What a pharmacist needs to know to optimize clinical outcomes. Pharmacy Times 81(4), 2015.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals